KGF Chapter 2 enters last leg of shooting

The team is currently shooting some talkie portions in Mysuru, where Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with a few other actors, are participating in the shoot.

Published: 27th January 2020 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shooting for the period action drama starring Yash, is currently going on in Mysuru, and the team will then move to Hyderabad for undertaking a big schedule. Post KGF Chapter 1, expectations are high with the Yash-starrer film. The magnum opus directed by Prashanth Neel, and made under the banner of Hombale Films, is now entering the last leg of shooting. The crew has finished almost eighty per cent of the shooting, and work is going on at a brisk pace to finish it.

The team is currently shooting some talkie portions in Mysuru, where Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, along with a few other actors, are participating in the shoot. They will later film a major schedule in Hyderabad. It has also been set in Bengaluru and Kolar Gold Fields. Besides the Rocking Star, who is now also popular as Rocky Bhai after KGF, has Bollywood actor Sanjay Dut playing the antagonist, Adheera. Another Bollywood actor, Raveena Tandon, is also confirmed to be a part of the project, and will join the crew when they begin to shoot her portions. The ensemble cast of KGF Chapter 2 will also feature Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash and Vasista Simha in pivotal roles. 

The film is produced by Vijay Kirgandur, and has Bhuvan Gowda’s cinematography and Ravi Basrur’s music, while Shivakumar is handling the art department. The makers are simultaneously starting the post-production work, and there is a lot of buzz going around regarding the release date. However, an announcement will be made by the production house only after the shooting is completed. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, the Kannada movie will have a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

