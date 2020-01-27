Rakshit Shetty to resume shoot for 777 Charlie from January 29

By Express News Service

Rakshit Shetty is currently basking in the success of his latest outing, Avane Srimannarayana. The period cop drama, which was released in all the four south Indian languages, has completed 25 successful days at the box office. Meanwhile, the actor is getting ready to resume the shooting for his next outing, 777 Charlie. The film’s shooting was started in May last year, and the makers were waiting for Rakshit to complete his commitment for Avane Srimannarayana, which was released on December 27.

The first half of 777 Charlie, which marks the directorial debut of Kiranraj, has been completed and the second half will be started from January 29. The makers are planning to start with Dandeli, and the crew, along with Rakshit Shetty and the labrador dog, Charlie, will be travelling up to Kashmir. The filming will be done in various schedules. Joining the lead actor will be the film’s heroine, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Dharmanna Kadur, along with other artistes.

The film is presented by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, produced by Rakshit Shetty and JS Gupta, and made under the banner, Paramvah Studios. The dialogues have been written by Abhijit Mahesh while Aravind Kashyap is handling the camera, and Nobin Paul is composing the film’s music.

Rakshit to start script work for Punyakoti

Rakhit, who will only be focusing on acting in 777 Charlie, will also be simultaneously working on the script of his next directorial, Punyakoti. The actor-director, during his breaks from the shoot, plans to stay out of Bengaluru, in a temporary camp in or outside Karnataka, where he will be working on the storyboard. The filmmaker is all set to retell the legendary Punyakoti tale, and this will be his second directorial after Ulidavaru Kandante. Rakshit Shetty had earlier told CE that he is giving a human face to Punyakoti, which will be set in ancient times.

The story is about a cow, and he will include a lot of elements to make it a global film, he had said. The film will be made in Kannada, and Rakshit plans to release it in other languages too. It will have Charan Raj’s music, while Karm Chawla will be the DOP, and Sachin, the editor and director of Avane Srimannarayana, will be handling the VFX. Punyakoti will go on the floor by the end of this year, and Rakshit plans to simultaneously take up his other project, Richie. The latter will have Rakshit taking forward the character name Richie, from Ulidvaru Kandante will be directed by PA Rahul.