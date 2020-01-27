Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s 'Roberrt' features Aishwarya Prasad in a pivotal role

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Prasad, who made her debut with Padde Huli and followed it with the horror flick, Shardoola, has now got a break in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt. The film, which stars Darshan in the lead, will feature the model-turned-actor in a prominent role. An official announcement was made from the makers’ end on Sunday. However, they have not revealed any details about her character.

Aishwarya Prasad

The film is produced by Umapathy S Gowda, and Aishwarya will be joining the ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, and others. The film was shot during a 108-day schedule in Bengaluru, and got wrapped up last week, but for one song, which has to be filmed in a foreign location that is yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the re-recording is in process, for which music composer,

Arjun Janya and Tharun, are on the job. The makers have set April 9 as the release date, and the post-production work is going on. The film has cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, and has been shot in Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Varanasi.