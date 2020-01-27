Home Entertainment Kannada

Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s 'Roberrt' features Aishwarya Prasad in a pivotal role

Actor will be sharing screen space with Darshan in the film directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir 

Published: 27th January 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya Prasad. | Facebook Photo

By Express News Service

Aishwarya Prasad, who made her debut with Padde Huli and followed it with the horror flick, Shardoola, has now got a break in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt. The film, which stars Darshan in the lead, will feature the model-turned-actor in a prominent role. An official announcement was made from the makers’ end on Sunday. However, they have not revealed any details about her character. 

Aishwarya Prasad

The film is produced by Umapathy S Gowda, and Aishwarya will be joining the ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, and others. The film was shot during a 108-day schedule in Bengaluru, and got wrapped up last week, but for one song, which has to be filmed in a foreign location that is yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the re-recording is in process, for which music composer,

Arjun Janya and Tharun, are on the job. The makers have set April 9 as the release date, and the post-production work is going on. The film has cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, and has been shot in Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Varanasi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aishwarya Prasad Roberrt Tharun Kishore Sudhir Shardoola Padde Huli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
Video
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp