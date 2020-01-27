Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s 'Roberrt' features Aishwarya Prasad in a pivotal role

Aishwarya Prasad, who made her debut with Padde Huli and followed it with the horror flick, Shardoola, has now got a break in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s Roberrt. The film, which stars Darshan in the lead, will feature the model-turned-actor in a prominent role. An official announcement was made from the makers’ end on Sunday. However, they have not revealed any details about her character.
The film is produced by Umapathy S Gowda, and Aishwarya will be joining the ensemble cast consisting of Jagapati Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Kishan, Chikkanna, Shivaraj K R Pete, and others. The film was shot during a 108-day schedule in Bengaluru, and got wrapped up last week, but for one song, which has to be filmed in a foreign location that is yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the re-recording is in process, for which music composer,
Arjun Janya and Tharun, are on the job. The makers have set April 9 as the release date, and the post-production work is going on. The film has cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj, and has been shot in Puducherry, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Varanasi.