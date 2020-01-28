Hope 'Love Mocktail' will bring me in limelight: Amrutha Iyengar

By Express News Service

The next few months will be all about film releases for Amrutha Iyengar. The actor, who is slowly and steadily making her space in Sandalwood, is looking forward to the release of 'Love Mocktail', followed by Suri’s Popcorn Monkey Tiger in February, and Shivarjuna in March. The actor, who is currently dubbing for Window Seat directed by Sheetal Shetty, is also part of Dhananajay’s debut production -- Badava Rascal. However, for now, the two-film-old actor only wants to keep her conversation focused on her upcoming film, Love Mocktail.

“It starts as a candyfloss romantic drama and eventually gets a mature turn. This is a subject that can be conveyed to the audience of all classes,” says Amrutha who got the film when she was working in Popcorn Monkey Tiger. “It was on the sets of PMT that Krishna called me and mentioned about his maiden directorial venture. He said he was looking for a girl, who can speak proper Kannada in a Mysuru accent. I gave my auditions and got selected,” she says.

The actor shares screen space with Krishna. The film also features Milana Nagaraj in the lead, and Amrutha has only positive words to say about the actor and director’s work. “Krishna is a brilliant director, which I got to see while shooting for Love Mocktail. The story is simple, but he excels in the making. It’s probably his experience of working under a director like Suri that helped him judge his directorial capabilities. He knows what kind of shots he wants, and what length,” says Amrutha, adding that the fact that he was handling the dual responsibilities of being the director and actor made things a little difficult for her.

Love Mocktail presents a feeling of love that every human being goes through in their life, she says. “Every stage of love is how I would want to define Love Mocktail. It’s about what happens in our school, college, and later. But in reality, what is true love? That is something Krishna has tried to explore through this romantic comedy-drama,” Amrutha adds, pointing out that Raghu Dixit’s music will be a plus point for the film.

Giving a sneak peek into her role. Amrutha says, “For a teenager, an attraction is converted into love, and before she realises, everything goes wrong. The character I play in the film is simple and neat, with no drama.”

Amrutha now hopes that Love Mocktail will open new avenues for her. “My last two films did not bring me that kind of attention. I am pinning hopes on this, and my upcoming films,” she admits.