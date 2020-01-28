Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishi to appear in cameo for Manu Ravichandran’s 'Mugilpete'

Published: 28th January 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Mugilpete

By Express News Service

Manu Ravichdran’s Mugilpete, directed by Bharatha Navunda, will feature Rishi in a special cameo. The actor has previously made a similar appearance in Manju Mandavya’s Sri Bharatha Baahubali. However, this time, the actor is said to have agreed to do it for his friend, Manu Ravichandran. Rishi has already participated in the shoot, which was done in a short schedule.

However, not much has been revealed by the directed about his character. This commercial entertainer will see the actor in two shades. The makers revealed the first look on December 11, on the actor’s birthday. A major schedule of the film has been shot in Sakleshpur. Mugilpete, backed by Manu’s friends and producer Moti Mahesh and Raksha Vijay, has model-turned-actor Kayadu Mogan Lohar playing the female lead. The film’s music has been composed by Sridhar V Sambram while Ravi Varma (Gangu) is the cinematographer. The cast also includes Avinash, Sadhu Kokila and Rangayana Raghu.

