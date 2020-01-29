Aryann Santosh’s 'Dear Sathya' gets Archana Kottige as heroine

By Express News Service

Aryann Santosh took a break from acting, only to be back with an image makeover. The seven-film-old actor and Bigg Boss contestant is currently focusing on his upcoming film, Dear Sathya. Shiva Ganesh, who made his directorial debut with Jigarthanda is helming the project, which portrays the actor as an action hero.

Archana Kottige

Fifty per cent of the film’s shoot has been completed, and the team is said to have put the schedule on halt for a month to finalise the heroine. After a lot of search, the makers have decided to go ahead with casting Archana Kottige. The actor, an alumnus of LV Prasad’s Acting School, made her acting debut with the adventure drama, Aranyakanda, and has also been part of a teleserial. She will now be playing the female lead in Dear Sathya, where she will be paired opposite Aryann Santosh.

Archana has joined the sets of the film and completed three days of shooting. She has started with the song portions on Tuesday. Dear Sathya is a revenge thriller, said to be based on a true incident. The team is now left with a 22-day shooting schedule to complete the movie, which is being made under the banner of Winterbridge Studios and Purple Rock Entertainment.

It has Vinod Bharathi cranking the camera, while Sridhar Sambhram is composing the music.