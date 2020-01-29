Home Entertainment Kannada

Aryann Santosh’s 'Dear Sathya' gets Archana Kottige as heroine

The film, directed by Shiva Ganesh, has the actor paired opposite the lead hero, Aryann Santosh

Published: 29th January 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Aryann Santosh

Aryann Santosh

By Express News Service

Aryann Santosh took a break from acting, only to be back with an image makeover. The seven-film-old actor and Bigg Boss contestant is currently focusing on his upcoming film, Dear Sathya. Shiva Ganesh, who made his directorial debut with Jigarthanda is helming the project,  which portrays the actor as an action hero.

Archana Kottige

Fifty per cent of the film’s shoot has been completed, and the team is said to have put the schedule on halt for a month to finalise the heroine. After a lot of search, the makers have decided to go ahead with casting Archana Kottige. The actor, an alumnus of LV Prasad’s Acting School, made her acting debut with the adventure drama, Aranyakanda, and has also been part of a teleserial. She will now be playing the female lead in Dear Sathya, where she will be paired opposite Aryann Santosh.

Archana has joined the sets of the film and completed three days of shooting. She has started with the song portions on Tuesday. Dear Sathya is a revenge thriller, said to be based on a true incident. The team is now left with a 22-day shooting schedule to complete the movie, which is being made under the banner of Winterbridge Studios and Purple Rock Entertainment.

It has Vinod Bharathi cranking the camera, while Sridhar Sambhram is composing the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aryann Santosh Dear Sathya Archana Kottige

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
Video
The women who will be raised to a height of about 20-25 feet from the ground will be spraying vermilion,  turmeric and the Akshathe. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Despite ban, Dalit woman tied to 'Sidi' pole in Karnataka
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal joins BJP
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp