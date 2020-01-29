Kannada actor Rihanshi makes her digital debut with 'Poison Season 2'

By Express News Service

Rihanshi Gowda, who started her acting career with Kannada teleserials and moved on to making her silver screen debut in Sandalwood with Katu Kathe, is now foraying into the digital world. The actor is playing a primary role in the web series, Poison Season 2.

The revenge drama directed by Vishal Pandya, made under the banner, Bombay Media Works and Panorama Entertainment, will have her sharing screen space with Aftab Shivadasai, along with Rahul Dev, Taher Shabbir, Raai Lakshmi, Pooja Chopra and Gautam Gulati The model-turned-actor, who came to limelight with serials like Har Har Mahadev, Mahakali, and Shani in Kannada and Kaduval Murugan and Vishnu Dashavatara in Tamil, aims to make it big in Hindi.

The dream took her Mumbai, where she is currently based. An excited Rihanshi says it is a big opportunity for her to be getting onto the OTT platform. has started shooting for the web series from January 27. The series will be aired on Zee5 Entertainment. The actor is also shooting for another Kannada film, Karky, starring Roger Narayan.