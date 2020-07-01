Danish Sait to appear as 'Karshan Roy' alongside Rakshit Shetty in '777 Charlie'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Making a big buzz these days is Rakshit Shetty-starrer 777 Charlie.

The adventure comedy-drama, directed by Kiranraj, has now gained an interesting element through the revelation of the city’s very own Humble Politician Nograj aka Danish Sait playing a role in it.

The TV presenter and comedian, who has become an online sensation with his latest ‘conversation’ series, will be seen in an important role, confirms the director, who also revealed a still featuring him alongside Rakshit Shetty and Charlie on Danish Sait’s birthday.

“Danish plays Karshan Roy in our film. He will be part of Dharma’s character (played by Rakshit Shetty), for which he has completed the shooting.

"Details of his character will be revealed later, closer to when we start our film’s promotion. However, Danish plays a never-seen-before role,” Kiranraj asserts.

Meanwhile, Danish is equally glad to be part of 777 Charlie.

“I owe my career in films to Rakshit Shetty. If he hadn’t produced my first film, Humble Politician Nograj wouldn’t have happened. I had to do this for him. He is my brother and I can never say no to him. I am glad I got 777 Charlie,” says Danish, who has already been presented a watch, which he calls a pre-birthday gift.

The actor also spent a little time with Charlie while shooting his parts. “Charlie is like a dictator -- he’s got six lookalikes and I don’t know which Charlie I met and had scenes with,” he chuckles.

The movie is presented by Pushkar Films and jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios.

They aim to make a pan-India presence with the film releasing in five languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The film also features Raj B Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri. Music has been composed by Nobin Paul and cinematography is by Aravind Kashyap.