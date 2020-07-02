We’ll delete 2020 from our lives, says actor Ganesh

A Sharadhaa By

Opting for a low-key birthday celebration with his family, Ganesh, the Golden Star, who has Gaalipata 2 and Sakath on floors, is not resuming shooting anytime soon, though he has given a green signal to a few projects

Stay home, stay healthy’ has been the mantra for actor Ganesh, who is going for a low-key birthday celebration this year. However, the makers of his film, Sakath, have come up with a rap motion poster ahead of the actor’s birthday on Thursday. The Golden Star has also put out a message to his fans, requesting them to stay indoors and not take the risk of coming and visiting him this time.

“Health is very important for everybody, and our family has decided to be at our farmhouse. Secondly, this situation does not call for a birthday celebration,” says Ganesh, who is looking forward to spending some quality time with his family. “I guess, we will all delete the year 2020 from our lives because it has not come of any use to us,” he says, adding, “Having said that, it is important for everybody to stay happy, without getting into depression. I understand it is a tough time, but this time to spend with close ones will not come again. Nature is sending out a message to all of us that emotions and human values are important today.”

Ganesh was juggling two projects — Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and Suni’s Sakath —just before the lockdown.



“We have completed the first half of Gaalipata 2, which has turned out well, and are waiting to resume the second half,” says Ganesh, making a special mention about producer Ramesh Reddy. “He is one of those producers, who is his best in terms of investment and time to the project. Likewise, director Yogaraj Bhat is doing his best to bring all of it on screen, while Diganth, Pawan Kumar and I, along with the rest of the cast, are looking forward to bringing back the flavour of Gaalipata in part 2.”

Even though the government has given permission for film shoots to begin, some production houses are still waiting to get back to sets, and that’s the case with the actor’s two projects too.



“We keep saying, ‘Cinema is larger than life’. So how can we limit the filming to a small crew? If a hero has a fighting scene, he needs to face about 15 villains, for which there will be 100 crew members backstage. This is where safety measures should be looked into. Even if we manage to shoot a few scenes with 2-3 artistes, how long can we do that for? It is better to wait than doing it in a hurry. It will take time for us to get back to that pace of shooting,” he says.

During this lockdown, Ganesh has managed to go through more than a couple of scripts, but it has been an exercise with a difference.



“Audio scripts are in, and makers have come up with a new way of telling a story to actors. Sending stories by e-mail has also become a norm today,” says Ganesh, who has lined up a few more projects, which will begin after Gaalipata 2, Sakath, and Trible Riding.

Ganesh, Suni to come together again



Ganesh and Suni, the actor-director duo who came up with Chamak and are currently working on Sakath, are teaming up for the third time. Their latest project is titled The story of Raayagada, and the film’s first look will be out on the actor’s birthday.



The director has come up with a dark comedy for Ganesh, which will be set in the 1980s. It will have cinematographer Santhosh Rai Pathaje and music director Judah Sandy on board.

Hattrick combination of director Prashant Raj and The Golden Star



Ganesh, who was associated with Prashant Raj for Zoom and Orange, will be joining hands with him for yet another project. The director has penned the story, which is said to be a dark crime entertainer, and an official announcement will be made by the makers on Thursday on the occasion of Ganesh’s birthday.