Home Entertainment Kannada

I will come back with another Rangitaranga: Director Anup Bhandari

Rangitaranga was the directorial debut of Anup, who also wrote the film, which was produced by H K Prakash.

Published: 04th July 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

RangiTaranga, which opened to a positive response, also made its presence felt on a global level when it was released in Europe, Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia and UAE.

RangiTaranga, which opened to a positive response, also made its presence felt on a global level when it was released in Europe, Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia and UAE.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Anup Bhandari expressed his gratitude toward the Kannada film audience while reminiscing the release of RangiTaranga in 2015 tweeted, “5 years ago, on the same day (July 3) our RangiTaranga became your RangiTaranga! Thanks to each and every one of you who made Rangitaranga so special for us. (sic)” Anup Bhandari also attached a special video, in which he makes a special mention of the Kannada audience, and says he owes the film’s success to them. 

Rangitaranga was the directorial debut of Anup, who also wrote the film, which was produced by H K Prakash. The mystery thriller starred a host of newcomers, including the director’s brother, Nirup Bhandari, along with Avantika Shetty, Radhika Chetan and Sai Kumar. The latter’s performance was hugely appreciated and was also one of the highlights of the film. 

RangiTaranga, which opened to a positive response, also made its presence felt on a global level when it was released in Europe, Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia and UAE. The film was hailed for its technical aspects, such as the work of cinematographers Lance Kaplan and William David, and the background score composed by Anup, who also penned the lyrics. Ask Anup how he would want to describe his memories of RangiTaranga, and he says, “Wherever I have spoken about Rangitaranga in different parts of the world, I have only mentioned that the successful run happened because of the audience.

This was a film, which didn’t have huge publicity and it still managed to garner a lot of attraction, only through word of mouth.” The director is now looking forward to repeating the history of his debut directorial. “I will come back with another RangiTaranga, and I already have thought about it. However, I can’t mention a specific deadline, and I want to keep the audience guessing,” says Anup Bhandari, adding that he has done the groundwork for the film, and will take it further only after he fulfils his current commitment.

“I will take up my next project only after I am completely done with Phantom,” Anup tells Cinema Express. The new project is being produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner of Shalini Artss. This has Anup collaborating with Sudeep for the first time. Ajaneesh B Loknath has been brought on board to compose the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandalwood Kannada film Anup Bhandari
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Video
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp