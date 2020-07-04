I will come back with another Rangitaranga: Director Anup Bhandari

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Anup Bhandari expressed his gratitude toward the Kannada film audience while reminiscing the release of RangiTaranga in 2015 tweeted, “5 years ago, on the same day (July 3) our RangiTaranga became your RangiTaranga! Thanks to each and every one of you who made Rangitaranga so special for us. (sic)” Anup Bhandari also attached a special video, in which he makes a special mention of the Kannada audience, and says he owes the film’s success to them.

Rangitaranga was the directorial debut of Anup, who also wrote the film, which was produced by H K Prakash. The mystery thriller starred a host of newcomers, including the director’s brother, Nirup Bhandari, along with Avantika Shetty, Radhika Chetan and Sai Kumar. The latter’s performance was hugely appreciated and was also one of the highlights of the film.

RangiTaranga, which opened to a positive response, also made its presence felt on a global level when it was released in Europe, Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia and UAE. The film was hailed for its technical aspects, such as the work of cinematographers Lance Kaplan and William David, and the background score composed by Anup, who also penned the lyrics. Ask Anup how he would want to describe his memories of RangiTaranga, and he says, “Wherever I have spoken about Rangitaranga in different parts of the world, I have only mentioned that the successful run happened because of the audience.

This was a film, which didn’t have huge publicity and it still managed to garner a lot of attraction, only through word of mouth.” The director is now looking forward to repeating the history of his debut directorial. “I will come back with another RangiTaranga, and I already have thought about it. However, I can’t mention a specific deadline, and I want to keep the audience guessing,” says Anup Bhandari, adding that he has done the groundwork for the film, and will take it further only after he fulfils his current commitment.



“I will take up my next project only after I am completely done with Phantom,” Anup tells Cinema Express. The new project is being produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner of Shalini Artss. This has Anup collaborating with Sudeep for the first time. Ajaneesh B Loknath has been brought on board to compose the music.