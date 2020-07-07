Home Entertainment Kannada

Sudev Nair makes his Kannada film debut in MG Srinivas’s directorial 'Old Monk'

An established actor in Malayalam and Hindi cinema, Sudev Nair will play the antagonist in the upcoming romantic drama, which also stars Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead

Published: 07th July 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sudev Nair 

Sudev Nair 

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director MG Srinivas has been selective about his star cast for his next venture, Old Monk. The director, who is also playing the lead in the romantic drama, has now decided to bring on board Malayalam and Hindi actor Sudev Nair. The Kerala State Award-winning actor will be foraying into Sandalwood as a villain and will be seen in a face-off against Srinivas in Old Monk. The actor-director, who was looking for a fresh face to play the antagonist, says Sudev Nair fit the bill the most.

“We were looking for an actor who has a great physique, who could be more powerful than the hero. This romcom has a political line, for which I wanted somebody who can carry the role of an ex-politician’s son who has political aspirations. I thought he suited the part. Sudev Nair also made an effort to go through the script, which was in Kannada, and he was convincing in his screen test.

He is now a part of the film,” says Srinivas. Sudev has been featured in India’s Most Wanted, which starred Arjun Kapoor, and was also a part of Gulaab Gang. This apart, Sudev was also part of webseries -- Not Fit for the Viral Fever and Dice Media, in which he also played the lead. His other works in Malayalam include Anarkali, Karinkunnam 6’S, Sleeplessly Yours, and Ezra.  

Old Monk will also bring back S Narayan in a pivotal role. The director-actor will be back on the silver screen after five years. Joining the team will also be Aruna Balraj. The romantic drama will have music composed by director Saurabh Vaibhav, while Bharath Parashuram will handle cinematography.

The director, who hopes to resume shooting by mid-August, says he has ample time to work on his script. “I am ready with the story, screenplay and the star cast, and now, I will have to plan how shooting can be started with various safety measures in place. In this situation, we can’t shoot sequences showing crowds, and we are hoping to start with small sequences,” he says.

Srinivas is also busy with writing the script for Birbal sequel. “My last outing, Birbal trilogy Case No 1, Finding Vajramuni, is now getting a good response on the OTT platform. This has prompted me to work on the sequel -- Avrn bitt Ivran bitt avryaru,” he reveals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudev Nair  Old Monk MG Sriniva
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
Video
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp