Can’t wait to return to showbiz:Actress Tanya Hope

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It’s dance that’s keeping Tanya Hope on her toes, and she considers it the best thing to happen to her during the lockdown. “I will lose my mind if I don’t dance,” says the Bassani girl, who is currently getting trained by dancer Kishen Bilagali, who was part of Dance Deewane judged by Madhuri Dixit and also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 8. “I have known Kishen for a long time now. He and my sister have collaborated for a Tryst studios and he was more than happy to teach me,” says Tanya who has been training in various dance forms, including hip-hop, Bollywood, tapanguchi, classical and silk rope dance.

She adds, “Though the training sessions run for slightly over an hour, I spend at least 5-6 hours on the dance floor every day.” The actor, who made her Kannada film debut with Darshan-starrer Yajamana, has also made her mark in Telugu and Tamil films. Her last release was Darala Prabhu in Tamil, which came out just before the lockdown. Tanya tells CE that the current dance training will help her perfect her moves, and that she aims to pick up steps in a quicker manner during her film shoots.

She says, “Normally, when it comes to dancing in films, I see actors, especially heroes learning the steps on the spot, but I would take a couple days of rehearsal before I give the final shot. I wanted to get to a point where I get the moves on the spot as and when the choreographer shows us the steps. I couldn’t find a better time when I could get trained to become a good dancer.

When I get back to shooting and the opportunity arises for a dance sequence, I would like to be on my toes, like a professional dancer. My goal is to get to that level.” She further expressed her eagerness to get back to shooting. “I was on the sets almost every day before the lockdown, and I feel so tied up at present,” says Tanya, who got to read a few scripts and had almost finalised on a project, which was to begin in June. “This was a bilingual film to be made in Telugu and Tamil.

The makers had finalised the project with me, and we were supposed to close the agreement and start shooting in June. The team had plans to shoot in Bengaluru, and the entire technical crew from Chennai was coming here. But due to the pandemic, the team has decided to push it to a further date. Now I can only talk about the project as and when it begins, and only after I sign on the dotted line,” she says. While the entertainment industry is in a lull, Tanya is confident that it will bounce back like never before. “Once the film industry gets unlocked, it is sure to go to another extreme. Can’t wait to return to showbiz,” she says.