Mirror has been my best teacher: Sara Venkatesh

By Express News Service

Sara Venkatesh is upbeat about her debut with St Marks Road. The bilingual in Kannada and Tamil, directed by Magven (cousins Magesh and Venkatesh), has the newcomer sharing screen space with Priyanka Upendra. The engineering graduate from Bengaluru loves juggling her 9-5 job as a software techie and her love for acting.

“It’s the passion towards acting that has brought me to the showbiz world,” says Sara, who was thrilled to make a foray in cinema in two languages as well as share screen space with Priyanka Upendra. “I have completed the shooting, and am eagerly waiting to see myself on the silver screen,” she says. For a newcomer, she has already set rules on what kind of films she wants to be a part of.

“There is a thin line between glamorous, bold, and performances-oriented characters, and my interest mostly lies in the latter. This is something I make clear to the filmmakers who are approaching me,” she says. A big fan of Genelia D’Souza and Nayanthara, she says the mirror has been her best teacher, helping her better her expressions.

St Marks Road, which carries the tagline, Death Line, is based on a true incident involving twin sisters, Terra and Vera. The film is produced by RV Bharathan under the banner of Bharathan Pictures. It also has Ma Ka Pa Anand, Manobala, and director K S Ravikumar as part of the cast, while S Thaman has composed the music.