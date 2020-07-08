Home Entertainment Kannada

Mirror has been my best teacher: Sara Venkatesh

The engineer-turned-actor is juggling her software job and her acting passion  

Published: 08th July 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sara Venkatesh

Sara Venkatesh

By Express News Service

Sara Venkatesh is upbeat about her debut with St Marks Road. The bilingual in Kannada and Tamil, directed by Magven (cousins Magesh and Venkatesh), has the newcomer sharing screen space with Priyanka Upendra. The engineering graduate from Bengaluru loves juggling her 9-5 job as a software techie and her love for acting. 

“It’s the passion towards acting that has brought me to the showbiz world,” says Sara, who was thrilled to make a foray in cinema in two languages as well as share screen space with Priyanka Upendra. “I have completed the shooting, and am eagerly waiting to see myself on the silver screen,” she says. For a newcomer, she has already set rules on what kind of films she wants to be a part of.

“There is a thin line between glamorous, bold, and performances-oriented characters, and my interest mostly lies in the latter. This is something I make clear to the filmmakers who are approaching me,” she says. A big fan of Genelia D’Souza and Nayanthara, she says the mirror has been her best teacher, helping her better her expressions.

St Marks Road, which carries the tagline, Death Line, is based on a true incident involving twin sisters, Terra and Vera. The film is produced by RV Bharathan under the banner of Bharathan Pictures. It also has Ma Ka Pa Anand, Manobala, and director K S Ravikumar as part of the cast, while S Thaman has composed the music.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sara Venkatesh
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
Video
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp