'Law' trailer to be released today

The film created by PRK Productions to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 17

Published: 09th July 2020

A still from Law

By Express News Service

One must fight their own battles, this is the message from the makers of Law, who released a poster of Ragini Chandran, which was followed by an announcement on the release of the trailer and motion poster — to be  out on July 9. Created by Puneeth Rajkumar’s PRK Productions, the legal drama which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 17 and has raked up a lot of expectations.

Directed by Raghu Samarath, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and M Govindu, Law will feature Ragini Chandran in the lead role. The film’s music is composed by Vasuki Vaibhau and cameraman Sugnaan takes the responsibility of the cinematography.  The cast also comprises Mukhyamantri Chandru, Achyuth Kumar, Sriri Prahlad and Sudharani among others.

