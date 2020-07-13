'Bhajarangi-2' teaser garners attention beyond Sandalwood

Home Entertainment Kannada

The teaser of Shivarajkumar’s upcoming film, Bhajarangi 2, released by the makers on Sunday morning on the actor’s birthday, opened to an overwhelming response. It received a thumbs-up from the Century Star’s fans while critics and filmmakers across the south Indian film industries as well as from Bollywood applauded it. The teaser, which is less than two minutes long, is loaded with drama and action. It begins with the shloka, Vaidyo Narayano Harihi, that explains the universal concept that God created human beings and left nature to provide remedies and medicines.

It gives a glimpse of all the characters, including the lead hero, Shivarajkumar, along with Bhavana, Shruti and Loki. Actor Cheluvaraj’s role has also garnered a lot of attention. “My phone has not stopped ringing since the teaser was released,” says an excited director, revealing that he has been getting inquiries from filmmakers of other industries about whether he has any plans of releasing the film in their languages. “A Telugu filmmaker has already initiated talks with me,” says Harsha, adding, “When I started writing this script, I realised that it is a universal concept and can be brought out in different languages.

The talks are just in initial stages, and we need to have a few rounds of discussions before we finalise on something.”  According to Harsha, everything that has gone into the making of the film has been an experiment from his side. “This includes the sets,  costumes, and properties. I wanted to show this fantasy drama with a lot of grandeur, and I am glad about the way people have received it,” says Harsha. 

Along with Shivanna, the one other actor who makes a strong presence in the teaser is Cheluvaraj, who is said to play one of the antagonists in the film. Harsha says the audience will go crazy over Cheluvaraj’s performance. “Cheluvaraj and other artistes like Girish and Prasanna have previously worked in 10-20 films, and are usually seen along with the main villains. They have now been brought to the forefront, and will be seen in prominent roles in Bhajarangi 2,” explains Harsha. The film has been produced by Jayanna and Bogendra. It has music composed by Arjun Janya and cinematography by J Swamy.

