Sudeep’s Phantom brings on board cinematographer  William David

The lensman, who has worked in over 1,000 commercials, is best known for his work in Anup Bhandari’s directorial debut, Rangitaranga.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer Phantom is bringing together a fresh combination of actors and technical crew. While music director B Ajaneesh Loknath had earlier come on board to compose the music for Kichcha’s film, the next person to join the team is cinematographer William David.

The lensman, who has worked in over 1,000 commercials, is best known for his work in Anup Bhandari’s directorial debut, Rangitaranga. He had also taken charge of cinematography for the director’s previous film, Rajaratha. This will be his third collaboration with Anup, and his first one with Kichcha. 

Phantom will be one of the first films in Kannada to resume shooting amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Currently, Shivakumar, who has taken the responsibility of the art department, is coming up with a major set at Annapurna Studios in Telangana. It is being said that Sudeep, along with the director, producer, and a limited number of cast and crew, will make a temporary camp there and start the shooting in a day or two.

Producer Manjunath Gowda had said earlier that the production house is taking all measures to ensure the safety of staffers who are willing to stay there. The team will also have a doctor and two nurses on the sets, while only required staff will be present on the site. Phantom is being made under the banner of Shalini Artss. Playing the role of Vikranth Rona, Kichcha Sudeep will be featured in a new avatar in the adventure drama. The makers are yet to announce the name of the heroine.

The lensman, who made his debut with Anup Bhandari’s Rangitaranga, will work in a Kichcha-starrer film for the first time; the team is coming up with a major set at Annapurna Studios and shooting is likely to resume soon  

