Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

By PTI

BENGALURU: Kannada film actor Dhruva Sarja on Wednesday said he and his wife Prerana have tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

The 30-year-old actor tweeted,"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised."

"Im sure well be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," he added.

The actor's brother Chiranjeevi Sarja had died following cardiac arrest last month in a private hospital here.