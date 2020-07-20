Director Saad Khan gets ready for 'Sangeet'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Saad Khan’s next is going to be a romantic comedy-drama. The director of films like Station and Love and She has previously helmed Humble Politician Nograj, which marks the debut of Danish Sait on the silver screen. With his next, titled Sangeet, Saad Khan is exploring an urban romance between a couple who meets at a wedding. The movie will be bankrolled by Chandru Manoharan of Lahari Music and Nikhil Kumar under the banner, NK Entertainment. Interestingly, Chandru Manoharan is also producing a film for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, which is a sports drama directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. The film’s shooting had started before lockdown.

However, Saad Khan’s project will have the two joining hands as producers. An excited Saad Khan tells CE,”Sangeet is a subject that has been brewing in my mind for two years. Currently, I am working on the post-production for Humble Politician Nograj, Season 1, which will be out on OTT. Simultaneously, I am also working on the script for Sangeet,” says Saad Khan, who is looking to start with the pre-production work in September. “Hopefully, if the Corona situation becomes better, we will be going on floors in November,” he adds.

Sangeet will be executively produced by Saad Khan’s Firstaction Studios, which is owned by Mumbai-based Rainshine Entertainment. Since Saad’s strength is comedy, he is bringing in the romantic essence this time. “I have been a big fan of romantic films, from Casablanca to DDLJ, etc. I could dabble comedy through Humble, and improv. I have been waiting to make a romantic film. Fortunately, it has come about at the right time,” says Saad Khan.

Talking about all the buzz about Humble Politician Nograj, which is a comedy, he says he will continue to do humour-based subjects. “We will be following it with Humble Politician Season 2 too. My first film has been a thriller, and I have done a film on postpartum depression. As a director, touching as many genres as I can is a challenging process,” he explains.

Getting Sangeet backed by two good production houses is something Saad feels lucky about. “Humble Politician was produced by makers like Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M Rao and Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah. Applause Entertainment is now producing the series, Humble Politician.. and now Chandru Manoharan and Nikhil Kumar are jointly producing my project. At least in Kannada cinema, I don’t see that outsider-insider divide happening. Danish and I are both not insiders. And both of us are busy with our work during the pandemic. It is a blessing,” says Saad Khan, adding, “I have been asked why I am not making a Hindi film, especially since Humble Politician series is now being made in that language. But honestly, I just love the fact that Kannada cinema has given me so much. I will stick to directing a film in Sandalwood. It’s also been a while since Kannada film audiences have watched a romantic comedy,” he says.

The director is looking to cast fresh faces in the lead roles and will be conducting auditions soon. “My strength as a director is that I can get a good performance out of an actor. Once I know that these are the two faces in Sangeet, it will help me figure out what kind of performance I can take out from them,” he adds. Arkodeb Mukherjee who is associated with Saad Khan for Humbe Politician series will be handling the camerawork for Sangeet