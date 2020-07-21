Feels awesome to put on makeup again: Sudeep on being back on Phantom sets

By Express News Service

Gumma banda Gumma Gumma... The phrase echoed in the background of the 30-second video clip released by the makers of Phantom, which was posted by Sudeep. “This ain’t a teaser, its the excitement of me starting the shoot,” the star posted. The first lines in the clip also showed the state of happiness the actor is in, ahead of getting back to the film sets.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the shooting of the film was resumed at Annapurna Studios, Telangana, on July 16. A glimpse of a night-shot featuring Sudeep as Vikranth Rona was also showcased. The shot shows the actor in a boat amid a forest with a little girl and in the background is a flaming torch. The scene for the adventure drama is accompanied by a thrilling background score by music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, along with artwork by art director Shivakumar. William David has captured the frames.

According to makers, who have begun the shooting with safety norms in place, there is a sense of excitement amongst the team members. The star himself is happy to get back to the sets. Sharing the video on Twitter and Instagram on July 19, Sudeep also said, “Putting on makeup today was an awesome feel. Felt I was in an elaborated holiday away frm my passion. A passion called cinema. So here iam...being,,,,,,, VIKRANTH RONA ,,,again.#PhantomBegins.”

A sneak peek of the actor’s look from the movie brought cheer to his fans, who kept the post trending.

The film is produced by Manjunath Gowda under the banner, Shalini Artss. The team has taken a limited crew from Bengaluru for the 50-day schedule at the studio, where they have created different huge set-ups at different floors. Meanwhile, the production house is said to be in the process of finalising the female lead and a couple of actors, who will be seen in prominent roles.