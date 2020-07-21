Home Entertainment Kannada

Only Yash can fulfil Sharath’s characterisation: Director Pavan Wadeya on seven years of 'Googly'

This was followed with an exchange of tweets between Yash and the director, and handles received messages and good wishes.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

The romantic drama, made under the Jayanna Productions banner, starred Yash alongside Kriti Kharbanda.

The romantic drama, made under the Jayanna Productions banner, starred Yash alongside Kriti Kharbanda.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sunday marked seven years of Googly, and director Pavan Wadeyar took to social media to celebrate the occasion. The romantic drama, made under the Jayanna Productions banner, starred Yash alongside Kriti Kharbanda. Released in 2013, it was declared a blockbuster. Posting a few unseen pictures from the film, Pavan said, “7 years yet fresh. #Googly always close to my heart. #Raymo will be one more full fledged love story.” This was followed with an exchange of tweets between Yash and the director, and handles received messages and good wishes.

Thanking his fans for making his 12-year celebration in the film fraternity a special one, Yash also posted about Googly. “A big thanks to everyone for making the 12 yrs Celebration so special!! U guys truly rock. Luv u all! Nevertheless, 7 years for Googly today. Congrats and Thanks to team Googly and everyone who was a part of this project,” (sic) his post on Twitter stated.

Pavan’s post about coming up with another film like Googly resonated with Yash, and he also replied with a dialogue from the film. “You said one more googly? Eega adru bagge helo mood illa, Next time sikkag heltini  (At present, I am not in the mood to talk about it, will let you know when we meet next time),” his post stated.

Overwhelmed with the wishes, Pavan said, “I am glad that Sharath’s character in Yash is still alive, and the reply with a dialogue from Googly after seven years, says it all.” He asserted that if he were to proceed with Googly’s sequel, it will have to be only with Yash. 

“I can’t imagine anybody else apart from Yash. He fulfilled the complete characterisation of Sharath,” the director said, adding, “That’s the plus point of Googly’s love story. I did not portray failure in love as sorrow. Instead, I made Sharath bounce back, and achieve his goals. It is only after he attains success that he realises that there is something amiss in life, which was the film’s highlight, and this has inspired many youth, and my social media handles have been filled with similar comments,” he says.

Considering Yash’s pan-India popularity, Pavan points out that the star has achieved a lot. He adds, “Unlike earlier, if I need to work with him now, he will consider many aspects. If an opportunity arises, I have to come up with a story that will be of that standard.”

Pavan is confident that Raymo will also create a similar trend. Dubbing for the film is complete, and currently, the director is busy with musician Arjun Janya for the composition of the background score. The film, produced by C R Manohar, stars Ishan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Yash is looking forward to resuming shooting for KGF Chapter 2. The Rocking Star is also said to be associating with Mufti director Narthan, but nothing has been made official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kollywood Pavan Wadeyar
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
Video
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp