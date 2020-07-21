Only Yash can fulfil Sharath’s characterisation: Director Pavan Wadeya on seven years of 'Googly'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sunday marked seven years of Googly, and director Pavan Wadeyar took to social media to celebrate the occasion. The romantic drama, made under the Jayanna Productions banner, starred Yash alongside Kriti Kharbanda. Released in 2013, it was declared a blockbuster. Posting a few unseen pictures from the film, Pavan said, “7 years yet fresh. #Googly always close to my heart. #Raymo will be one more full fledged love story.” This was followed with an exchange of tweets between Yash and the director, and handles received messages and good wishes.

Thanking his fans for making his 12-year celebration in the film fraternity a special one, Yash also posted about Googly. “A big thanks to everyone for making the 12 yrs Celebration so special!! U guys truly rock. Luv u all! Nevertheless, 7 years for Googly today. Congrats and Thanks to team Googly and everyone who was a part of this project,” (sic) his post on Twitter stated.

Pavan’s post about coming up with another film like Googly resonated with Yash, and he also replied with a dialogue from the film. “You said one more googly? Eega adru bagge helo mood illa, Next time sikkag heltini (At present, I am not in the mood to talk about it, will let you know when we meet next time),” his post stated.

Overwhelmed with the wishes, Pavan said, “I am glad that Sharath’s character in Yash is still alive, and the reply with a dialogue from Googly after seven years, says it all.” He asserted that if he were to proceed with Googly’s sequel, it will have to be only with Yash.

“I can’t imagine anybody else apart from Yash. He fulfilled the complete characterisation of Sharath,” the director said, adding, “That’s the plus point of Googly’s love story. I did not portray failure in love as sorrow. Instead, I made Sharath bounce back, and achieve his goals. It is only after he attains success that he realises that there is something amiss in life, which was the film’s highlight, and this has inspired many youth, and my social media handles have been filled with similar comments,” he says.

Considering Yash’s pan-India popularity, Pavan points out that the star has achieved a lot. He adds, “Unlike earlier, if I need to work with him now, he will consider many aspects. If an opportunity arises, I have to come up with a story that will be of that standard.”

Pavan is confident that Raymo will also create a similar trend. Dubbing for the film is complete, and currently, the director is busy with musician Arjun Janya for the composition of the background score. The film, produced by C R Manohar, stars Ishan and Ashika Ranganath in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Yash is looking forward to resuming shooting for KGF Chapter 2. The Rocking Star is also said to be associating with Mufti director Narthan, but nothing has been made official.