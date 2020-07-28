Home Entertainment Kannada

Rachita Ram to team up again with makers of Pushpaka Vimana

Actor confirms her talks with director S Ravindranath, and producer Vikhyath for an interesting project.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Rachita Ram

Actor Rachita Ram (File photo)

By Express News Service

The lockdown has not deterred actor Rachita Ram in her work, and she is utilising this time to read scripts and sign projects. The actor is teaming up again with producer Vikhyath in Pushpaka Vimana, which is directed by S Ravindranath.

The Dimple Queen, who has lined up projects like April, Veeram, Lilly, now has this film in her kitty. Pushpaka Vimana was Ramesh Aravind’s 100th film, and saw Rachita in a lawyer’s role, which got her critical acclaim. Confirming the news, Rachita told CE, “Yes, I am in talks with Pushpaka Vimana director and producer.

Having worked with director Ravindranath in his directorial debut, I have figured he has a knack of casting heroines. This time, yet again, Vikhyath and he have come up with good content, and a character that I have never played before,” she mentions.

More details about the film, made under Vikhyath Chitra, will be revealed once she signs on the dotted line. Rachita is looking forward to the release of 100 directed by Ramesh Aravind, followed with Prem’s Ek Love Ya. The actor also has Daali with Dhananjay, besides a Telugu project — Super Machi, for which she has completed shooting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rachita Ram Pushpaka Vimana
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
Video
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp