Rachita Ram to team up again with makers of Pushpaka Vimana

The lockdown has not deterred actor Rachita Ram in her work, and she is utilising this time to read scripts and sign projects. The actor is teaming up again with producer Vikhyath in Pushpaka Vimana, which is directed by S Ravindranath.

The Dimple Queen, who has lined up projects like April, Veeram, Lilly, now has this film in her kitty. Pushpaka Vimana was Ramesh Aravind’s 100th film, and saw Rachita in a lawyer’s role, which got her critical acclaim. Confirming the news, Rachita told CE, “Yes, I am in talks with Pushpaka Vimana director and producer.

Having worked with director Ravindranath in his directorial debut, I have figured he has a knack of casting heroines. This time, yet again, Vikhyath and he have come up with good content, and a character that I have never played before,” she mentions.

More details about the film, made under Vikhyath Chitra, will be revealed once she signs on the dotted line. Rachita is looking forward to the release of 100 directed by Ramesh Aravind, followed with Prem’s Ek Love Ya. The actor also has Daali with Dhananjay, besides a Telugu project — Super Machi, for which she has completed shooting.