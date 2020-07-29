Home Entertainment Kannada

Taragale: First single from Kaalacharka to be unveiled on Friday

The track will be out on Anand audio, and is composed by Gurukriran, with lyrics written by Santosh Nayak, and sung by well known Bollywood singer, Kailash Kher.

With the festive season around the corner, the entertainment industry is in a buzz to resurface amid the pandemic. The makers of Kaalachakra, starring Vasishta Simha, are unveiling a song Taragale, on Friday evening on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi.

The track will be out on Anand audio, and is composed by Gurukriran, with lyrics written by Santosh Nayak, and sung by well known Bollywood singer, Kailash Kher. Made under the banner, Rashmi Films, the film is a psychological thriller directed by Sumanth Kranti, and will feature the lead actor in two shades -- in his mid-30s and the other as a 60-year-old.

The cast of Kaalachakara also comprises Raksha, Deepak Shetty, Avika Rathod and Suchendra Prasad among others. The film, which is ready for release, has L M Suri handling the cinematography.

