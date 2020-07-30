Hedarabedaa... Kshamisabedaa: Shivarajkumar and Harsha to collaborate for fourth time 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Hedarabedaa... Kshamisabedaa! Hunt begins. A black and white poster, which gives a close-up look of Shivarajkumar was revealed on the Century Star's birthday on July 12. The team also announced that the film will be made under the banner Aphrodite Renaissance Talkies Pvt Ltd, which will be their first production.

However, no details about the director or technicians were mentioned. Now, CE has found out that A Harsha will be directing this film for Shivanna, and produced by Ramesh Kumar, Sudhindra, and Ashok Kumar.

Shivarajkumar and Harsha who share a good working relationship, and this will be their fourth collaboration of the actor and director. The first was Vajrakaya, second, Bhajarangi which was followed by Bhajarangi 2.

While it is currently on floors, they are already planned their next. “Shivanna was impressed with the storyline Harsha has come up, and has given green signal for the project. Makers are also planning to bring on board a top heroine from the south Indian industry, and have already initiated talks with a few actors.

An announcement regarding this will be officially made by Shivanna himself on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. This yet-to-be-titled film will be among the slew of films Shivanna has lined up. The actor will be completing the remaining portions of Bhajarangi 2 which is made under Jayanna Films.

The Hattrick hero also has RDX directed by Ravi Arasu and bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films; Lakki Gopal’s directorial debut; and Bhairathi Ranagal, to be directed by Narthan, which will be bankrolled under the actor’s home banner, Sri Muthu Productions.

Bhairathi Ranagal will be his 125th film. Shivanna will also be associating with Telugu director Ram Dulipudi and has lined up a film with cinematographer and director Vijay Milton. He will be sharing screen space with Dhananjay. With Harsha’s project falling in his kitty, this will be yet another crazy combination for viewers to look forward to.