Ramesh Aravind-starrer Shivaji Surathkal slated for OTT release on ZEE5 on August 7

By Express News Service

Look out for Shivaji Surathkal, the investigative officer played by Ramesh Aravind to be out on streaming platform - ZEE5 - on August 7. The crime thriller, Shivaji Surathkal -- The Case of Ranagiri Rahasya, which received a good response from the Kannada audience is now slated to see a digital release.

Though the initial plan of the film producers - Anup Gowda and Rekha KN - was not to bring it on an OTT platform and go for a re-release, the extended lockdown and theatres not reopening has led to the decision.

Directed by Akash Srivatsa with music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Guruprasad MG also features Radhika Narayan and Aarohi Narayan. Meanwhile, the film is all set to be made in Hindi. B4U, a production house has acquired the remake rights of the crime drama, has also taken the dubbing rights for the North Indian languages.

The film is likely to be remade in other south Indian languages, and discussions are on for it to be made Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Furthermore, the actor and director are prepping for the sequel, and the duo is currently working on the script.