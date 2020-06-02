Home Entertainment Kannada

Ready to start shooting for 'Love Mocktail 2', says Krishna 

The director-actor of the romantic drama is currently penning the dialogues for the sequel, which will feature a new heroine.

Published: 02nd June 2020 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Krishna

By Express News Service

After the positive result that Krishna received with his directorial debut, Love Mocktail, he is now looking to take forward his success with a sequel.

The director-actor, who wants to continue the on-screen romantic journey, is all geared up to start shooting for Love Mocktail 2.

Krishna, who has worked out the story for the sequel, is now busy penning the film’s dialogues.

“I am ready to start the shooting for Love Mocktail 2,” says Krishna, who is just waiting for the lockdown to ease and the required permission to be granted to begin the project.

“I will be starting with the crucial portions, which require me to wear a new get-up, “ he says.

Love Mocktail featured Milana Nagaraj and Amrutha Iyengar as female leads. Krishna has retained certain characters, like Vijay played by Abhilash, Sushma played by Kushi Achar and Adi, which was portrayed by himself.

However, he wants to keep the rest of the roles under suspense. “Love Mocktail sequel will feature a new heroine, and the hunt is on,” he says.

The first part was jointly produced by Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, and the duo will be bankrolling the sequel too.

It will have music composed by Raghu Dixit, and cinematography and editing by Sri CrazyMindz. 

Krishna will also simultaneously shoot for Nagashekar’s directorial, Srikrishna@gmail.com.

The film, produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, has Jassie Gift’s music while cinematography is by Satya Hegde.

Krishna to be part of another romantic drama directed by Deepak UrsLooks like Krishna is set with his projects for 2020.

While he already has Love Mocktail sequel and Srikrishna@gmail.com in hand, he has got another project in his kitty.

Amulya’s brother Deepak Urs, who made his directorial debut with Manasology, will be helming his second project starring Krishna. “This will be yet another romantic drama for me,” says Krishna, who is giving preference to romcoms, since he thinks it’s a subject that viewers enjoy watching.

“The story is ready and currently director Chethan Kumar is writing the dialogues for the film. I will start shooting for this film only by November or December,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Love Mocktail Love Mocktail 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Video
Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Photo | AP)
George Floyd's Death: Why are Americans so angry?
Bangladeshi Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Dhaka amidst lockdown. (File Photo | AP)
Why India cannot relax even with fewer lockdown rules
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp