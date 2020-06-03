‘Challenges are different for an actor coming from political background’: Sachin Cheluvaraswamy

By Express News Service

Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, who made his acting debut with Mahesh Sukadhare’s Happy Birthday, will be facing the camera once again after four years, and in an all-new avatar.

While the one-film-old actor will be seen in the multistarrer, Bengalur Boys, the actor is also in talks for another project, which will be announced once the story is finalised.

Meanwhile, Sachin has gone through a transformation, and is happy to see himself change over the last four years ago.

Though he was serious about his acting career, he emphasises the long gap occurred due to various reasons.

“I did have a couple of projects, which were almost going on floors, but were dropped at the last minute. In the meantime, I was approached with a few scripts, but I didn’t want to commit mistakes by choosing the wrong project, and waited to go with something that suits me. I wanted to focus on films that are content-oriented. Fortunately, a couple of subjects are turning in my favour, which is good,” he says.

Bengalur Boys will be helmed by Raj Surya, who made a debut with Londonalli Lambodara. Along with Sachin, the romantic comedy will feature Chandan Achar, Shri Mahadeva and Vainidhi Jagdish in the lead roles.

“Thanks to producer Rockline Venkatesh, who referred me for this project, I got this chance,” says Sachin, adding that he has no qualms about sharing screen space with other heroes.

“It isn’t always about playing a solo lead in every film. My current priority is to focus on story-oriented films, and that is something I have learned from the experience I got after my debut film. I am keen to know the nuances of working in a multi starrer.

Bengalur Boys is said to be a fun-filled film, the details of which the director plans to reveal during the first media interaction,” says Sachin, who is waiting for the lockdown to end in order to commence shooting.

Sachin, who is the son of politician Cheluvarayaswamy, says his family background brings in a different kind of pressure for him. “Everyone has their struggles. Someone who doesn’t have such a background needs to struggle to grab a project. For us, the struggle is different. Even though we know the right people, getting the right project and convincing the makers that we can fit into the character is where we have to prove our point. The challenges are different for everyone,” says Sachin, who adds that he always held on to his opinion when people enquired about his acting career.

“XYZ projects don’t work for anyone. If you are keen to pursue an acting career, let it be with good films. Why waste energy on something that is not worthwhile? That’s one of the reasons I took a lot of time to come back with the right project.

There were instances when a few filmmakers thought it was easy to convince me and get me to sign a project. But that's where my experience counts. I have made that journey with my first film, and don't want to repeat the same mistake. I have the confidence to say 'No' if it doesn't work for me," he says.