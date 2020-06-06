Home Entertainment Kannada

Rakshit Shetty to play Dharma in 777 Charlie 

The video, which will be out on the actor’s birthday, gives a glimpse of the character’s life in the comedy-drama adventure directed by Kiranraj, who has also come up with a concept-based poster 

Published: 06th June 2020 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 777 Charlie

A still from 777 Charlie

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dharma is an introvert, rough and tough guy, who doesn’t indulge in talks with the neighbours. He often invites complaints, and is known as Hitler among children. Director Kiranraj gives a peek into Rakshit Shetty’s characterisation in 777 Charlie, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, which he celebrates on Saturday. The character will be unveiled in a special video, that will also mention the rest of the characters in the film, including Raj B Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri.

A poster from 777 Charlie

This apart, the makers have come up with a concept-based poster featuring Rakshit and  Charlie, which denotes who is the bigger of the two. According to the director, it explains how ultimately, Dharma’s realisation about Charlie is represented through this poster. Ask Kiranraj about Rakshit as Dharma, and he says, “As everyone knows, the character was initially supposed to be played by another artiste. But I had my limitations. Fortunately, when Rakshit came on board, I could step out of the boundary in terms of the story as well as the budget.

This also helped me revise the character and tune the script exactly the way I had visualised and tailor-make it for Rakshit. When a known artiste comes on board, the character becomes stronger, and the team was fortunate to have Rakshit playing the lead. Most importantly, this will be a never-seen-before character to be portrayed by Rakshit. While every film will usually see the actor in conversation, this film will have him convey the thoughts through visual appeal, and mostly through expressions.” Also seen in the video will be Charlie, and how she is an important part in Dharma’s life. The combination of these two will be a delight to watch, adds Kiranraj.

The film is presented by Pushkar Films and jointly produced by Rakshit Shetty and GS Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios. The comedy-drama adventure has music composed by Nobin Paul, and cinematography by Aravind Kashyap.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp