Home Entertainment Kannada

Mysore Diaries to get OTT release

Mysore Diaries comes with a limited cast and include actors Babu Hirannaiah, Roopa Rayappa and Rama Rao.

Published: 10th June 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Mysore Diaries

By Express News Service

Mysore Diaries is following the path of Kannada films like Law and French Biriyani, and is looking for a release on the OTT platform. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Dhananjay Ranjan, stars Prabhu Mundkur and Pavana Gowda in the lead roles. The entertainment industry is currently facing the heat of the pandemic, and with no signs of theatres opening, producers are a concerned lot, opting for a digital release. 

A decision has been taken by the production houses, CK Dine Creations and Samarath Entertainers, who are currently in discussion with leading OTT platforms. Mysore Diaries, which has director Dhananjay wearing multiple hats as a screenplay writer as well as actor, is based on the subject of friendship and love. It has been entirely captured in the city of palaces.

The film has been produced by Chetan K and Deepak K and has music composed by Charan Raj. Cinematography has been handled by Shakthi Shekar. Mysore Diaries comes with a limited cast and include actors Babu Hirannaiah, Roopa Rayappa and Rama Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysore Diaries Kannada films French Biriyani Dhananjay Ranjan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
Video
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp