Phantom, the first Kannada film to resume shooting amid pandemic

Producer Manjunath Gowda wants to thank Sudeep for his support and agreeing to resume shoot; the entire team will be heading to Annapurna Studios to start filming the talkie portions from July 1

Actor Kichcha Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Sudeep-starrer Phantom will be the first Kannada film to resume shooting, when the team begins filming on July 1 at Annapurna Studios Telangana. They will be coming up with a huge setup, work for which will begin on June 15. “The decision was taken by the production house in consultation with the actor and director after the government granted us permission to start film shoots. A limited crew, including me, Sudeep, director Anup Bhandari, and a few others, will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, from June 21, before we start the shoot,” says Manjunath Gowda, who is popularly known as Jack Manju in the film industry.

He adds that the entire team will be following the rules laid by the government over there. “We will have a doctor and two nurses on the sets. We are also working out how we can have only the required staff on the floor on a particular day. People who manage the lighting, makeup and other small works and even assistants will be sent back after they are done with their job. For safety purposes, we are taking staffers who are willing to stay and cannot travel often,” he says. “The shooting process is turning out to be a costly affair, which the producer is aware of.

I need to thank Sudeep. Despite the risks, he has agreed to resume the shooting. We were coming up with a huge setup when we began the shoot, and a few scenes were also shot there. Now that the Telangana government has given permission, we will undergo a huge loss if I don’t start shooting. Fortunately, an actor of that stature has taken steps only to support the producer. He has been supportive since the time the film has gone on floors. As soon as we decided to start the shoot, he had a meeting with the director, art director, cameraman, and me, and has chalked out a plan,” Manjunath explained. 

Phantom is being made under the banner of Shalini Art and is produced by Manjunath Gowda’s wife, Shalini Manjunath. The film will have Nirup Bhandari sharing screen space with Sudeep, who will be seen in all new avatar. A major announcement about the details of the cast is expected to be made in the coming days. While crucial portions will be shot in Hyderabad, a major chunk of the scenes will also be filmed in Bengaluru once the Karnataka government grants permission.

