Sandalwood actress Shubha Poonja to wed Sumanth Billava

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shubha Poonja has found her match in Sumanth Billava, and their wedding is on the cards. While the couple is to get engaged in the coming days, the wedding is planned around November.

The 22-film-old actor, who hails from Mangaluru, now settled in the city, rose to fame with her critically-acclaimed role in Mogginna Manasu. She has also established herself in the Tamil film fraternity. Wishes have been pouring in from across corners since she broke the news of her getting hitched.

Shubha met Sumanth last year, at a plantation drive, after which their friendship blossomed. “Initially, we started bonding over phone conversations, and it was only last October that we started meeting each other frequently. He stays near my house, and he is also a Mangalurean, and we realised that we have a liking for each other. I didn’t want to waste time dating, and instead thought of marriage. I informed my mother about Sumanth who in turn spoke with him. He gave his nod, after which we decided to take forward our relationship forward,” she says, adding, “It happened too soon, but for good.”

While the duo was waiting for the lockdown to end in order to commence the wedding preparations, they decided to go ahead with an official announcement in the meantime.

“We are planning a simple wedding, and want to hold a reception by the end of this year, which is still being planned,” she says. Shubha views Sumanth as a responsible man and a family person.

“This was something I observed when I conversed with his family members, and then decided that he is the one,” says Shubha, who is happy that her film career isn’t a limitation for Sumanth. “He likes movies, and is very supportive of my career. He wants me to continue acting. In fact, he has even been approached with a hero’s role, but he is not interested,” she adds.

Shubha was last seen in Naragunda Bandaya, which was released just a day before the lockdown came into effect. The actor is looking forward to the release of Trivedi, which will also be her first project as a part producer. She also has Rhymes directed by Ajith Kumar, which stars Ajith Jayaraj.