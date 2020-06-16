Srikrishna@gmail.com to be launched on June 18

By Express News Service

Amidst the pandemic, the makers for Srikrishna@gmail.com have gone ahead and fixed the muhurat for the film.

Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj and directed by Nagashekar, the film starring Love Mocktail hero, Krishna will be launched on June 18 at Arjun Janya’s studio.

Sandesh Productions, which announced the muhurath, mentions that it will be a simple event with no invitees, but have requested good wishes from fans.

The film will be launched in the presence of the producer, lead actor, director and the technical crew. The director will start the song recording, along with Arjun Janya. Meanwhile, the rest of the cast is being finalised.

The film will also see national award winner Dattanna playing a pivotal role in the action-love entertainer.

Srikrishna@gmail.com will have Satya Hegde handling the camerawork, while Arun Sagar will take care of the art department. Deepu S Kumar will be at the edit desk and Ravi Varma will perform the stunts.