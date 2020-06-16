Home Entertainment Kannada

Upendra-starrer 'Home Minister' faces censor board post lockdown 

The members of the censor board are back to work from, and have watched eight films, including Upendra-starrer 'Home Minister'.

A still from Upendra-starrer 'Home Minister'.

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

The film has received a U/A certification. Directed by Sujay K Srihari under Poorna Naidu Productions. The release date of the much-awaited film will depend on the reopening date of theatres which have been shut for over two months.

Home Minister features Vedhika Kumar in the female lead, along with Tanya Hope who plays a pivotal role in the film. The title of the film created curiosity, especially with Upendra mentioning that the title has other meanings to it, in his previous interactions with CE.

“People have been assuming it is a political film, but Home Minister can be a term that can be used to describe someone at home as well”, Upendra had mentioned about the family entertainer.

Home Minister’s music has been directed by Mohamaad Ghibran for whom this is his Kannada debut. Antony of 2.0 is editing the film. The film also includes Sadhu Kokila and Avinash in the ensemble cast.

