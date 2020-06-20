Harshika Poonacha to headline a woman-centric role in 'Om Prema'

Home Entertainment Kannada

Harshika Poonacha ​

Harshika Poonacha ​

By Express News Service

Harshika Poonacha is back on the silver screen with Om Prema, directed by Adavibhavi Sharan, which will feature her in a woman-centric role. The actor was last seen in a full-fledged role in Chitte, and was also part of Sunil Kumar Desai’s Udhgarsha, which was released in 2019.  

The film, presented by RR Khushi Entertainment and produced by Ram Preeth, also stars Partha of Kwatle fame.

The team, which has completed 40 per cent of the shoot, was in talks with Harshika Ponacha, and the deal got finalised during the lockdown period.

“We are now getting ready to resume the shooting, and it will be mostly shot with Harshika,” says the director. 

Om Prema comes with an interesting technical crew, with dialogues written by Ghouse Peer and music composed by Jassie Gift.

The team also has cinematographer Nanda Kishore and editor Srikanth of KGF fame on board.

Apart from the lead actors, Om Prema’s cast includes a host of serial artistes, and also has Danny Kuttappa playing a pivotal character.

Harshika Poonacha

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp