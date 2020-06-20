Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty collaborates with Sandesh Productions for 'Harikathe alla Giri kathe' 

The Giri Krishna-directed comedy entertainer will be a project executed by Rishab Shetty Films; Project was launched with a simple muhurath  on Friday

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty has taken up his next acting assignment. The film, titled Harikathe alla Girikathe, will have him collaborating with Sandesh Productions. The director of Rudraprayag, who has also established himself as a full-fledged actor with Bell Bottom, will be headlining the comedy entertainer directed by Giri Krishna.

N Sandesh

The makers organised a simple muhurath on Friday, and also revealed the production details on the occasion. The film will be produced by N Sandesh, and the entire project will be executed by Rishab Shetty Films. Apart from Rishab Shetty playing the lead role, the makers have brought on board Pramod Shetty to play a pivotal role along with a few new artistes as part of the cast.

The team will zero in on the heroine before they begin shooting in July. The technical crew of Harikathe alla Giri kathe includes music composer Ajanessh B Lokanath and cinematographer Ranganath.

