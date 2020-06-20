Rohit's next film titled 'Rowdy Fellow'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Actor, TV presenter and RJ, Rohit, who was last in Bucckaasuura (2018), has signed his next project titled Rowdy Fellow. The film is produced under the banner of Swarnalatha Productions, which recently produced Dia in association with Padmavathi Pictures.

The commercial entertainer, presented by FFF, has a few more highlights as well. The script of Rowdy Fellow is mentored and curated by KGF director Prashanth Neel. This film will also mark the directorial debut of the multifaceted Rohit. Much to the delight of fans, the first look of the actor in the film was unveiled by the makers on Rohit’s birthday on June 19.

The black and white look, featuring a close-up shot of the actor’s face, highlights the emotion of anger which is also said to be one of the film’s themes. The actor and debutant director is thrilled that his story is backed by Prashanth Neel. “I had presented four stories to him, of which, he felt this script written by Pradeep would fit me best. We fixed this script which was curated by him,” Rohit shares.

Vidya Pradeep paired opposite Rohit in Rowdy Fellow

Tamil actor Vidya Pradeep, who made her debut with Bangara S/o Bangaradha Manusha, has paired opposite Rohit in Rowdy Fellow. The film, which also explores a mother-son relationship, has senior actor Urvashi playing a prominent role.

The makers are on the lookout to cast an actor for an important role in the film. Cinematographer Lavith, who has worked in films such as Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla, is also associated with Rowdy Fellow. The film will feature background score by Ravi Basrur and Nakul Abhyankar will do the song compositions.