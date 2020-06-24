Home Entertainment Kannada

'Sakath' team to come up with musical rap motion poster for Golden Star Ganesh’s birthday

The actor-director duo, who had previously given the hit film Chamak, are collaborating for the second time now.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 10:09 AM

Golden Star Ganesh

Golden Star Ganesh

By Express News Service

The team of Sakath is planning to come up with a motion poster on Golden Star Ganesh’s birthday on July 2. Director Suni, who is working on it along with other crew members, is trying to make it unique by blending rap music into it. Judah Sandy, the music director of the film,  will be doing the composition.

The actor-director duo, who had previously given the hit film Chamak, are collaborating for the second time now. The film is jointly produced under the banner of KVN and Suprith Productions.

South Indian actor Surbhi is making her Kannada film debut with it, and the cast also comprises Sadhu Kokila, K+++uripratap, Raghuram, Giri and Dharamanna Kadur. Santhosh Rai Pathaje is handling the camera work.

Apart from Sakath, Ganesh also has in his kitty Gaalipata 2, directed by Yogaraj Bhat, and director Mahesh Gowda’s Trible Riding.

On the other hand, Suni has to complete the Sharan-starrer Avatar Purusha, being made by Pushkar Films. The movie is now in its last stages of shooting.

