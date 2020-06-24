Would love to do Kannada films if good work comes my way: Samyuktha Hegde

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Samyuktha Hegde has nailed the art of staying busy, even without any shooting during the lockdown. The Kirik Party Hudugi, who comes with a bundle of talent, has been creating a buzz on social media - either with her incredible dancing skills, exercise or other interesting activities. Samyuktha is not just staying safe but also keeping herself occupied.

“I can’t stay still,” says the actor, who misses working and the gym. The dancing enthusiast has also enrolled herself in new art forms, which include hooping, a floor art, for a month now.

“I am learning how to write and cook and have taken acting classes from a couple of people. All of this is online,” she says, adding, “I am glad I am staying with my parents. I don’t think I would have survived this alone.”

Samyuktha has also made her mark in Kollywood with films like Watchman, and her last flick, Comali, which was opposite Jayam Ravi. She has been approached by a handful of Tamil filmmakers and has gone through a few scripts during the lockdown. But nothing has been finalised from her end.

“I want life to get back to normal. That’s when I would want to take it forward. I had plans to move to Chennai before the lockdown but with the current condition in Chennai, it is going to take a little more time,” says Samyuktha, who hinted at signing a Tamil film, while being reluctant to reveal anything more. “I will talk about it only when the film goes on floors,” she says.

Samyuktha who will be seen next in Thurthu Nirgamana, also makes it a point to reply to her fans, who have been constantly enquiring why she hasn’t been a part of any other Kannada projects.

“I would love to do Kannada films, if good work comes my way. As an actor, I would love to grow in the language I began working in, where I also belong. I am born here and can speak Kannada more fluently than a lot of other actors from here. I think I am talented enough to be part of my industry,” she says, adding that she is comfortable doing many things, from riding a bike to dancing in the rain. “I have other industries offering me good work and I am happy they appreciate the art and my skills. I hope they do this here as well,” she says.