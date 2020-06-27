Home Entertainment Kannada

'English Manja' starring actor Pramod first look poster revealed

BR Hemanth Kumar will be composing the music with lyrics written by Dr Nagendra Prasad and Simple Suni.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:47 AM

Actor Pramod of Geetha Bangle Stores and Premier Padmini-fame is joining hands with director Arya M Mahesh

By Express News Service

Actor Pramod of Geetha Bangle Stores and Premier Padmini-fame is joining hands with director Arya M Mahesh for a mass commercial drama, titled English Manja.

The makers have released the first look poster that defines the Pramod’s characterisation.

“For the photoshoot, we went by the character sketch, which sees me in a grey shade, and accordingly, the costumes, the makeup, accessories were colour coded,” says the actor, adding, “I play the titular role, who is a student, and has keen interest about the crime world.”

The film produced by Girish, who had previously produced Kolara is all set to go on floors and plans to kick start shoot from mid-July. 

Apart from the Pramod, English Manja will feature Lohitashwa in a prominent role, and the team is in the process of finalising on the rest of the cast including the heroine.  

Cinematography will be handled by S Nagesh.

The film will have Ravi Verma creating the stunts, and dance choreography by Dhanu Kumar and Nobel from Chennai. 

