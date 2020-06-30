Ajaneesh Loknath to compose music for actor Sudeep’s 'Phantom'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Anup Bhandari’s next, the Sudeep-starrer titled Phantom, will have on board music director B Ajaneesh Loknath. Though the director and music composer have worked together in films like Rangitaranga and Rajaratha, this will be the first time Ajaneesh Loknath will be a part of Sudeep’s film.



The director, who is also a singer, has previously collaborated with many popular music directors of the Kannada film industry, including Hamsalekha, Gurukiran, V Harikrishna and Arjun Janya.

Ajaneesh made his debut with Shishira, and is known for his compositions in films like Ulidavaru Kandate, Rangitaranga, Kirik Party, Sarkar Hi Pra Shale, Bell Bottom and Avane Srimannarayana, to name a few.



His latest work was for KS Ashoka’s Dia. Now it will be interesting to see the kind of music Ajaneesh churns out for Sudeep’s adventure drama.

Phantom, being made under the banner of Shalini Artss, and produced by Manjunath Gowda, is bringing the actor-producer and the director together for the first time.



The team has completed one schedule and is working towards resuming the next schedule from July first week at Annapurna Studios, Telangana, where the makers are coming up with huge sets. Meanwhile, the makers are finalising on the lead heroine, along with the rest of the cast and crew.