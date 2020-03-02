Home Entertainment Kannada

Ba Ba Ba Na Ready: First single from 'Roberrt' to be out on March 3

Published: 02nd March 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Roberrt, which stars Darshan, will now be bilingual in Kannada and Telugu.

By Express News Service

Ba Ba Ba Na Ready will be the first single to be out from Darshan’s Roberrt, and an official announcement to this effect were made by director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the Challenging Star as well the production house -- Umapathy Films.
 

Darshan in a still from  Roberrt

“Roberrt 1st single will be released on March 3rd @ 5.01 pm. This song will be a treat to all #DBoss fans,” the director tweeted. The line in the song, which was released in one of the motion posters, has become like a signature style statement that is being popularly used by the actor’s fans.

The album has music composed by Arjun Janya and lyrics of this particular song is written by V Nagendra Prasad.

The first lyrical video of Ba Ba Ba Na Ready features Darshan and team, and the song is sung by Vyasraj Sosale, Aniruddha Sastry, Santosh Venky, Supreeth Phalguna and Nikhil Parthasarathy. This track has been choreographed by Santhosh, who marks his debut in the field. 

Roberrt is one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and the makers have already created a buzz with its posters and teasers, which have been released on different festive occasions.

The film also features Asha Bhat as the female lead, along with Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Ravi Shankar, Ravi Kishan and Devaraj. Cinematography is by Sudhakarr S Raj, while editor KM Prakash also features in the cast.

The film is currently in the post-production stages and is likely to be released on April 9.

