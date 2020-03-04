Home Entertainment Kannada

'Dear Sathya' wraps up shoot with peppy number

The revenge thriller is directed by Shiva Ganesh, who had previously helmed Jigarthanda. The team returned from Jaipur recently where they shot a duet number.

A still from Dear Sathya

By Express News Service

Aryann Santosh of Bigg Boss fame will wrap up shoot for Dear Sathya on Wednesday. The actor, along with Archana Kottige, is currently participating in a song sequence, which is said to be a peppy number -- more like a Love gyaan, written by director and lyricist Chethan Kumar for music composed by Sridhar Sambhram and choreographed by Mohan. 

According to the makers, the romantic song, which was shot in four different castles — some of them on the white marble sands-- have been used by the makers of Hindi film, Baaghi 3. It is the first time the location is being explored in a Kannada film.

This will be one of the specialities of this particular track.

The film, based on a true incident, is made under the banner of Winterbridge Studios and Purple Rock Entertainers. It has Vinod Bharathi cranking the camera.

