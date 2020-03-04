Lasya Nagaraj to reprise role of Anna Ben in 'Helen' remake

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Lasya Nagaraj will be getting into the shoes of Anna Ben in a thriller drama, with Malayalam film, Helen, directed by Mathukutty Xavier seeing a Kannada version.



The woman-centric subject will feature Lasya as the protagonist.

The yet-to-be-titled project will mark the maiden directorial venture of ad filmmakers turn directors —Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius — in Kannada.



The film, made under the banner Silver Train International in association with Friday Films, which is backed by director Lohit H of Mummy fame.



“Friday Films is a new production house started by me along with friends. Our production house intends to give a platform to new directors and focus on fresh content. Helen is a thriller drama, revolving around a girl locked in a freezer room. This is her fight to survive. Even though we have taken the remake rights of the Malayalam flick, the film has a universal appeal and will be adapted to suit sensibilities of Kannada audience,” says Lohit, who felt Lasya best fits the bill.



“We were looking for a fresh face and a performer who matched the sensibilities. Lasya is also a good Bharathanatyam dancer, which was one of the requirements in our film,” says Lohit.



With the makers in the process of finalising the title, the cast and crew will kickstart the shoot from March-end. They plan to shoot the entire picture in Mysuru.