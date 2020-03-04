Prajwal Devaraj’s 'Veeram' to begin shoot from March 16

By Express News Service

Khadar Kumar’s directorial debut Veeram which stars Prajwal Devaraj is all set to kick start shoot from March 15 with a muharath planned on that day.



The commercial entertainer, made under Disha Entertainers, will feature Prajwal as legendary actor Vishnuvardhan’s fan, as well as Rachita Ram in the female lead. The two are sharing screen space for the first time in Khadar’s first movie.

The makers have planned a 30-day schedule which will start in Bengaluru and will move to other places.

Apart from the lead pairs, the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast which is still being finalised.



While music will be handled by Anoop Seelin, the cinematography will be looked after by Lavith, who has previously worked in Rama Rama Re and Ondalla Eradalla.

Prajwal, who is overwhelmed with the feedback he is getting for his performance in Gentleman, is now looking forward to the release of Inspector Vikram which will be followed by Arjun Gowda.



His other projects include a film with Ramnarayan and PC Shekar. As for Rachita, the actor is awaiting the release of Ramesh Aravind’s next directorial, 100.



Meanwhile, she is juggling between her first Telugu film and a couple of Kannada projects, including Prem’s Ek Love Ya and Daali starring Dhananjay.