Ranganayaka to roll from April 2  

Ranganayaka, which brings together Jaggesh and Guruprasad, is all set to roll from April 2.
For the actor-director duo, who have done films such as Matta and Edelu Manjunath, this film will be their hattrick outing.
While Guruprasad is preparing for the project, Jaggesh, meanwhile, is currently completing shoot for Vijayaprasad’s Totapuri, which is produced by KA Suresh.
Ranganayaka will be a comedy-drama made under Vikyath Chitra.
