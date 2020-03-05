Chemistry is a word often used by filmmakers: Shivarajkumar

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar, who is known to wield machetes in style, will say it with a chalk this time. In his upcoming film Drona, he plays the role of a teacher at a government school. Ahead of its release on March 6, the Century star talks says, “While we go by the saying Pen is mightier than the sword, there are a lot of changes that the pen itself can bring about...after all, it allows you to create an original or fake signature.



The teacher in Drona wears the watch on the right hand, and not on the left. This, only to prove he is right in everything. The character is very unique. He likes to look handsome and stylish because he believes that if he is perfect and neat, it will also influence his surroundings,” he says about the film directed by Pramod Chakravarthy.

Shivarajkumar in a

still from Drona

While he plays a Physics teacher in the film, the Century Star’s favourite subject back in school and college was Chemistry. “Probably, I had the foresight that I might be working in films because here chemistry is a word often thrown around on silver screen,” he chuckles.



Going back to his college days, he tells us he enjoyed the subject because there are actions and reactions, which he felt was very close to reality. As a Physics teacher in Drona, he talks more in terms of measurements, including the growth of students.



“It’s all done in an entertaining manner,” he says.

The title-- Drona-- takes reference from Dronacharya and Mahabharatha. “War is just not meant to be between two groups, rivals or a gang of soldiers. War is something we do face in our daily lives -- whether at school or the workplace. Dronacharya or Guru Drona, who is a master of archery. The film discusses its importance among students.



The director has tried to explains the actions of Drona in parts,” says Shivanna, adding, “The subject debates the freedom provided to private schools in comparison to government schools. How freedom can be misused at times is the film’s highlights,” he says.

The film made Dolphin Media House, Drona will bring together director Pramod Chakravarthy and Shivaana for the second time after Sugreeva. “Pramod is a close friend of mine, and we committed to working together for a project. After Sugreeva, I insisted he take up a lighter subject instead of action, and he has made an honest attempt. Now, it all depends on how the audience receives it,” he says.



The film’s music, composed by Ram Krish, features Iniya in the female lead, along with Rangayana Raghu, who will be seen in a pivotal role.