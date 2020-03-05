Director Prem to soon announce next directorial venture

By Express News Service

Prem who is currently busy with Ek Love Ya plans to announce his next directorial, the shooting for which he plans to begin in October. “I am on the last pages of my script writing, details of which I will either make an announcement during the audio launch of Ek Love Ya or on Varamahalakshmi,” says Prem, who was tight-lipped about which star he plans to rope in. “That’s for the audience to guess,” he chuckles.

Meanwhile, Prem is gearing up for an acting stint too. The director is also in discussion with a couple of other directors and will finalise on the script, which will only have him face the camera.

Ek Love Ya release gets pushed

Director Prem’s Ek Love Ya, which was initially scheduled to release in May, is likely to get delayed. The film, which marks the acting debut of Raanna and Reeshma Nanaiah, and also featuring Rachita Ram, has a couple of reasons to push the date. “One is, of course, the Coronavirus, which in a way has affected our film’s shoot. We had planned to shoot a song either in Egypt or France. But the virus has tied me up. Also, since music director Arjun Janya was recently hospitalised has been advised to take a month’s rest. I have strictly told him not to get pressurised.

We will resume the music once he is fit. I have eight songs in the film, and we are lining up the singers meanwhile,” says Prem, whose film is now in the dubbing stage. “We also have graphics which will take time,” the director adds. The script for the film-- produced by Rakshitha Film Factory-- is written by Vijay Eshwar and has cinematography by Mahendra Simha.