Director Jayathirtha brings in a slice of Banaras with divine music

By Express News Service

With a title like Banaras, director Jayathirtha has captured the place in its entirety. “While 80 per cent of the film has captured the essence of the city, I am bringing alive the look and feel of that entire place through the sound, visuals and treatment,” says the director about the film which stars debutant Zaid Khan and Sonal Monterio.

“Kashi will be seen in a new light in Banaras, which film covers the entire 64 ghats, and accordingly set the right tone with music as well.

The film will backed by voices and songs from famous musicians, including Hindustani singer Sucharitha Guptha, singer Fateh Ali Khan (grandson of Bismilla Khan and songs sung by a boatman and famous folk singer, Bomin Nishad, along with shlokas recited by children at Vedabramma School of Sanskrit.

“This is a first-of-its-kind attempt in Kannada, rather Indian cinema. Banaras will bring in a new experience in terms of the place, Varanasi, as well as the essence of music,” he says.

The team is now left with a couple of scenes and a song to be shot, for which they will be heading to Sri Lanka for a recce on Thursday. “We needed a youthful place and had initially considered Singapore. However, the outbreak of Coronavirus has changed the entire plan. We will be heading to Srilanka today and based on the situation, we will decide to shoot at an exotic location,” he says.