Home Entertainment Kannada

It was challenging to switch to different moods and age groups, says Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee

The actor talks about playing the role of Nafisa in Aarna Saadya’s Saaravajra; the women-centric film is based on a novel written by Kananda writer, Sara Aboobacker.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Saravajra

A still from Saravajra

By Express News Service

Actor Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee’s next is Saaravajra -- a woman-oriented subject in which she plays the protagonist. The actor, who had taken a break to focus on her family, is now making a comeback with Aarna Saadya’s directorial. The latter was earlier known as Shwetha Shetty and made her directorial debut with a children’s film, 1098.

Saaravajra is based on the novel, Vajragalu, written by Sara Aboobacker, who had written it in the mid-1980s. The film is being made under the Sambramma Dream House banner and is produced by Devendra Reddy. 

Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee

Anu Prabhakar completed the shooting in December 2019. Talking about her experience of playing Nafisa, who is shown aged 16 to 60 years in the film, she says, “Sara Aboobacker belongs to the Beary Muslim community, who hail from the Mangaluru-Kasargod stretch. All her books are more or less based on the characters she has seen in real life or heard about from relatives and friends belonging to the community. Saaravajra traces the life of Nafisa, and how she ends up getting entangled in talaq, and how her life turns topsy turvy for no fault of hers.” Anu feels that the subject presented a perfect comeback film for her.

“When my daughter turned one-year-old, I wanted to get back to acting, which has always been my passion, and I thought this was a meaningful subject.

The one line narrated by Aarna Saadya was very impressive, and it further solidified in my mind when I read the book,” the actor adds. According to Anu, the director has not deviated from the novel and has done a fantastic job.

“When you portray a novel that scans a person’s life on the silver screen, it needs to be precise. It was challenging for the team to handle a story that revolves around a sensitive subject,” she says, adding, “As an actor, I had to follow the shadow of Nafisa, who is soft-spoken, abused and is a person, whose liking is never taken into consideration.

Though her story is related to the Beary community, the characters and the film, in general, will resonate with every man and woman. The challenging part about playing this character was switching to different moods and age.”  The entire film was shot in Ullal. It has music by V Manohar and cinematography by Paramesh and editor, Akshay P Rao  The film is now in the post-production stages, and the director hopes to release Saarvajra in June, around Sara Aboobacker’s 84th birthday. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saaravajra Anu Prabhakar Mukherjee Sara Aboobacker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
Video
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp