Home Entertainment Kannada

Producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda to distribute Roberrt

The Darshan-starrer directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir is slated for release on April 9.

Published: 07th March 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, the producer of Darshan-starrer Roberrt, will also be distributing the film. The producer had previously distributed his first venture, Hebbuli, which was done in partnership and Roberrt will be his first individual project as a distributor. Umapathy is now gearing up for the film’s release, which is slated for April 9. “From the little experience that I have as a producer, I felt that a lot of distributors are not honouring their commitment, and exhibitors are giving a false rental list. We don’t get a proper account, and there is always a delay in payments.

All these factors made me insecure and I decided not to give the film to other distributors and take up the distribution responsibility too,” explains Umapathy, who is expecting business worth Rs 30-40 crore in the first week of its release. The film, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, will be released in Kannada and Telugu. It has music by Arjun Janya while Sudhakar S Raj is cranking the camera. 

Roberrt gets good pre-release business 
Roberrt, which is now in the post-production phase, is said to have shattered records even before its release. A lot of hype is surrounding this film, which, along with the Challenging Star, boasts of an ensemble cast including Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna. According to sources in Gandhinagar, Roberrt has made a pre-release business of approximately ` 67 crore through the audio, digital and satellite rights, while the dubbing and theatrical release is yet to be finalised. If this is the case, the producer has already recovered more than the investments and the film will only see profits post-release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Umapathy Srinivas Gowda Roberrt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
Video
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp