Producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda to distribute Roberrt

By Express News Service

Umapathy Srinivas Gowda, the producer of Darshan-starrer Roberrt, will also be distributing the film. The producer had previously distributed his first venture, Hebbuli, which was done in partnership and Roberrt will be his first individual project as a distributor. Umapathy is now gearing up for the film’s release, which is slated for April 9. “From the little experience that I have as a producer, I felt that a lot of distributors are not honouring their commitment, and exhibitors are giving a false rental list. We don’t get a proper account, and there is always a delay in payments.

All these factors made me insecure and I decided not to give the film to other distributors and take up the distribution responsibility too,” explains Umapathy, who is expecting business worth Rs 30-40 crore in the first week of its release. The film, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, will be released in Kannada and Telugu. It has music by Arjun Janya while Sudhakar S Raj is cranking the camera.

Roberrt gets good pre-release business

Roberrt, which is now in the post-production phase, is said to have shattered records even before its release. A lot of hype is surrounding this film, which, along with the Challenging Star, boasts of an ensemble cast including Asha Bhat, Jagapathi Babu, Vinod Prabhakar, Sonal Monteiro, Shivaraj K R Pete and Chikkanna. According to sources in Gandhinagar, Roberrt has made a pre-release business of approximately ` 67 crore through the audio, digital and satellite rights, while the dubbing and theatrical release is yet to be finalised. If this is the case, the producer has already recovered more than the investments and the film will only see profits post-release.