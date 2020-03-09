Home Entertainment Kannada

Gaalipata 2  shooting pushed ahead by 2 months

Director Yogaraj Bhat and members of the star cast were planning to head to Georgia by March-end, but they have now decided to postpone the shoot due to coronavirus outbreak

Published: 09th March 2020 11:06 AM

A sitll from Gaalipata 2

A sitll from Gaalipata 2

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The spread of coronavirus across the world has put the shooting schedule of Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2 into disarray. The shooting of the film, which stars Ganesh, Diganth and Pawan Kumar, has been pushed ahead by at least two months. The movie went on floors on December 2, and the team had completed a major chunk of the shooting in and around Kudremukh over almost 30 days. They had planned Georgia as their next destination and wanted to resume the shooting thereby March-end. In fact, the director and the team had even made a recce and finalised the spots.

However, the shooting has been postponed in the wake of coronavirus scare. Confirming the news, producer Ramesh Reddy told CE, “The Georgia schedule will get postponed at least by two months and we are likely to travel only in May, and after looking into the conditions at that time. We did have a plan on the table, but unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak has jumbled all the schedules. Since the film demands a foreign locale, we have no option but to wait patiently.” The producer added, “We have to finish a week-long schedule in Karnataka, which will be completed in the coming days, while the rest of the portions will be filmed outside India.”

The film is being made under the banner of Suraj Production. It has Ganesh and Bhatru collaborating for the fourth time, while it will be the third film for Diganth with the director. Pawan Kumar, who worked as an associate with the Mungaru Male director, will also be facing the camera for Gaalipta 2. The commercial entertainer also features Vaibhavi Shandilya in the lead, along with Samyuktha Menon and Sharmiela Mandre in the cast. It also has Nishvika Naidu playing an important role. Cinematography is by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. The movie brings together music director Arjun Janya and Yogaraj Bhat for the first time.  

Gaalipata 2  shooting

